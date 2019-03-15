Home » News » Hyundai » New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform

New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform

15 March 2019 19:28:12

After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that  has implemented its third-generation vehicle platform to the new generation Sonata scheduled to go on sale later this month.

The new platform will improve the market competitiveness of Hyundai’s newest Sonata and future vehicle models with greater flexibility for vehicle development.

The new generation Sonata offers reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency while also achieving stronger durability with the new platform. The platform builds on the former platform’s core advantages, enabling a stable design with a lower center of gravity. The third-generation platform also allows Hyundai to implement sporty and stylish design elements to the new Sonata. 

The platform also delivers a significant improvement in collision safety through the adoption of a multi-load path structure, ‘Hot Stamping,’ and super-high tensile steel plate. 
The extended application of Hot Stamping also prevents deformation of the passenger room, thereby further improving vehicle safety.

The all-new Sonata equipped with the new platform is also expected to improve power and driving performance. It has been developed for possible application of Hyundai’s next-generation engine called the Smartstream Powertrain.

Featuring a system that controls the flow of air, the new platform improves air movement to the engine bay and heat dissipation, which enhances stability in the lower part of the vehicle and minimizes air resistance to deliver excellent efficiency and power performance. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Hyundai, Future Cars

