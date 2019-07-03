New generation BMW X6 unveiled

The pioneer of SUV's with coupe lines, the BMW X6 is now ready to tackle the world market once again. The third generation was officially unveiled. More than ten years ago, BMW combined the attributes of the Sports Activity Vehicle with the more aggressive DNA of a Coupe to create the X6 and the new Sports Activity Coupe class. Since then, over 443,000 of the extroverted BMW X6 have been purchased by customers world-wide.





The dimensions of the 2020 third-generation X6 have grown slightly in overall length (+1.0 inches), wheelbase (+1.6 inches) and width (+0.6 inches). While height has been reduced by 0.7 inches for improved aerodynamics and a lower center of gravity improving vehicle agility.





The new X6 also serves as the premiere for the optional illuminated BMW kidney grille. The illumination can either be activated by unlocking and locking the vehicle or turned on and off manually. The illuminated grille is part of the daytime running light feature and can remain on while the vehicle is in motion.





The large openings of the bumper and sharp-creased lines impart a more aggressive appearance to the new X6. Standard 20-inch alloy wheels fill the openings of the X6’s pronounced fenders and can be upgraded even further with 21-inch and 22-inch staggered wheels and performance tires to take advantage of the vehicle’s increased handling capabilities. The roofline flows into a double-bubble design towards the rear, ending in subtle, twin spoilers above the rear hatch glass. The wide rear fender arches blend into the upswept rear hatch design, forming an additional, functional split rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics. Very slim L-shaped LED taillights adorn the top of the rear hatch, high above the exhaust surrounds which are integrated into the sculptured lower rear diffuser panel.





The 2020 X6 sDrive40i and X6 xDrive40i are available in a choice of either standard xLine or optional M Sport appearance levels. xLine exterior trim such as kidney grille bars, air intakes, grille sides, Air Breather edging and tail pipe surrounds are finished in Pearl-Effect Chrome. The front under-guard protection panel is finished in body color while the rear diffuser panel is Matte Black.





Selecting the M Sport Package changes the exterior trim to a High-Gloss Black Shadowline finish while the X6 M50i features a BMW kidney grille, exterior mirror caps, model badge and exhaust tailpipes are painted in Cerium Grey. The calipers of the M Sport brakes (standard on the X6 M50i) are finished in blue.





Vernasca Leather, Sport seats and a Sensatec covered dashboard are standard on all X6 models. Multi-function seats are standard on the X6 M50i and optional on the 40i models. Extended Merino Leather, BMW Individual Full Merino Leather and a leather dashboard are all available as upgrades to suit every level of desired luxury.





Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes automatic climate control, while a four-zone system is optional. Another innovation is the newly developed panoramic glass roof whose glass surface area is 83 percent larger than on the outgoing model. The optional Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, meanwhile, brings a particularly exclusive ambience to the interior of the new BMW X6 after dark. More than 15,000 graphic points in the glass roof are illuminated and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. Six different colors are available for the illumination of the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge. The BMW X6 comes standard with ambient lighting, which includes the Welcome Light Carpet. This feature illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked or opened, enhancing comfort when getting in and out of the car. New BMW X6 can also be equipped with optional thermoelectric heated and cooled cup holders, which keep drink containers cool or warm, as desired.





The BMW X6 sDrive40i and xDrive40i models are powered by the latest iteration of BMW’s 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine. The new engine produces 335 hp between 5,500 – 6,500 rpm, an increase of 33 hp over the previous model and 330 lb-ft of torque between 1,500 – 5,200 rpm, an increase of 35 lb-ft of torque.





The X6 M50i is powered by a new and immensely potent version of BMW’s 4.4-liter eight-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine. This updated engine features two, twin-scroll turbochargers with air-to-water intercooling, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing. This combination delivers 523 hp between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 – 4,600 rpm - an increase of 78 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque over the previous model’s output.





The X6 M50i comes standard with an M Sport exhaust system allowing for the tuned, selectable exhaust note to be adjusted by the driver with the press of a button. The M Sport exhaust is also available on the 6-cylinder X6 models when the M Sport Package is selected.





The BMW X6 M50i accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than the outgoing X6 model. Top speeds are electronically limited to 130 mph when the vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and 155 mph when equipped with summer performance tires.













