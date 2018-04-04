New factory for future 2019 Opel Vivaro
4 April 2018 17:41:32
Opel is one of the biggest players on the commercial market and is intending to remain so also in the future. Now even more, as it plays along another big actor in the LCV segment.
As the European LCV market leader, Groupe PSA intends to strengthen its market share in this segment in Europe and accelerate its development in the other regions. The increase in manufacturing capacity in the compact vans segment will supply our customers from the Luton plant by 2019 in addition to the existing Hordain facility in France.
In 2017, Groupe PSA reported record LCV unit sales of 476,500, an increase of 15% on 2016. Adding in passenger car derivatives (Peugeot Traveller and Citroën SpaceTourer, for example), the Group sold 658,000 units in 2017.
The investment in Luton is driven through a performance plan negotiated between the Unite Trade Union and the Luton plant (UK), combined with its recognised know-how in the manufacture of light commercial vehicles (LCV) and the flexibility of its existing paint shop. With this initiative, the EMP2 platform for LCV will be localised by mid-2019, as part of the convergence on Groupe PSA technology.
The investment in the plant will serve to optimise its manufacturing processes to ensure that work is performed to the highest standards to meet the expectations of our discerning customers. In 2017, the plant produced 60,000 Opel/Vauxhall Vivaros. The investment aims at increasing the plant’s production capacity to 100,000 vehicles per year based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Subaru celebrates 30 years since the first STI
BMW has the M division, Mercedes has the AMG and Subaru is proud with its STI. Subaru America celebrates the 30th anniversary of the founding of Subaru ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
