New details about the upcoming Volkswagen ID 3 electric hatchback

As you probably know, Volkswagen will unveil the all-new ID 3 electric hatchback during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. This is the first model of the ID family, a line-up of cars which will help VW to compete in the new world of electricity.





Now, the German car manufacturer has decided to give us a few more details prior to the official unveiling.





The ID 3 will come with three different battery sizes: a large battery (77 kWh net), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh net) and a small battery (45 kWh net). A range of between 330 and 550 kilometres (as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection. Thanks to its excellent charging capacity, a range of approximately 290 kilometres can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity). Volkswagen will also guarantee the capacity of the ID. batteries for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.





The ID 3 will have an electric engine capable of delivering 204 horsepower. This amount of power will be sent to the ground via the rear-wheels. The base price for the ID 3 will be below 30,000 Euros in Germany, and the production is due to start at the end of this year. The first vehicles are due to arrive by mid-2020.

Tags: id 3, volkswagen, volkswagen electric, volkswagen id 3

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles