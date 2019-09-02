Home » News » Volkswagen » New details about the upcoming Volkswagen ID 3 electric hatchback
New details about the upcoming Volkswagen ID 3 electric hatchback
2 September 2019 10:12:21
|Tweet
As you probably know, Volkswagen will unveil the all-new ID 3 electric hatchback during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. This is the first model of the ID family, a line-up of cars which will help VW to compete in the new world of electricity.
Now, the German car manufacturer has decided to give us a few more details prior to the official unveiling.
The ID 3 will come with three different battery sizes: a large battery (77 kWh net), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh net) and a small battery (45 kWh net). A range of between 330 and 550 kilometres (as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection. Thanks to its excellent charging capacity, a range of approximately 290 kilometres can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity). Volkswagen will also guarantee the capacity of the ID. batteries for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.
The ID 3 will have an electric engine capable of delivering 204 horsepower. This amount of power will be sent to the ground via the rear-wheels. The base price for the ID 3 will be below 30,000 Euros in Germany, and the production is due to start at the end of this year. The first vehicles are due to arrive by mid-2020.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2006 Volkswagen GX3 ConceptN/A, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Honda develops new frontal airbag for passengers
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Videos
VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...