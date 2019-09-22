New details about the upcoming BMW i7S
22 September 2019 06:48:23
|Tweet
BMW is another premium car manufacturer that has a strong plan for the next years. According to the German officials, until the end of 2023, BMW must have in its line-up 25 electrified cars, half of those being full electric.
According to some rumors, BMW will develop a state-of-the-art flagship sedan which will carry the i7 moniker. Basically, it will be the electric version of the BMW 7 Series.
And now we have some details about it. The future BMW i7 will be offered in various variants, but the entry level one can get a 100 kWh battery pack for a total range of about 600 kilometers. The maximum output whill be around 550 horsepower.
The top version of the i7 will be called S and it will also have two electric motors with 670 horsepower. The 120 kWh battery pack should translate into 600 kilometers of range.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine
The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd
Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
-
Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world
The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
Related Specs
2002 BMW 760iEngine: Direct Injection V12, Power: 331.8 kw / 445 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 3950 rpm
1973 BMW 2002 tiiEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 BMW 330Ci ClubsportEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...