New details about the upcoming BMW i7S

BMW is another premium car manufacturer that has a strong plan for the next years. According to the German officials, until the end of 2023, BMW must have in its line-up 25 electrified cars, half of those being full electric.





According to some rumors, BMW will develop a state-of-the-art flagship sedan which will carry the i7 moniker. Basically, it will be the electric version of the BMW 7 Series.





And now we have some details about it. The future BMW i7 will be offered in various variants, but the entry level one can get a 100 kWh battery pack for a total range of about 600 kilometers. The maximum output whill be around 550 horsepower.





The top version of the i7 will be called S and it will also have two electric motors with 670 horsepower. The 120 kWh battery pack should translate into 600 kilometers of range.

