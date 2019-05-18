New Bentley Flying Spur teaser in a video
18 May 2019 03:20:57
Bentley has realeased the first teaser video of the upcoming Flying Spur model which will be launched later this year. As you may have heard, in 2019, Bentley is celebrating 100 years since the company was borned.
The new Bentley Flying Spur will come with a slighlty revised silhouette but you don't have to pray for a completly new design. The car will also come with some new technologies inside and in this teaser video we got the chance to see some of the posh accessories.
In the video you'll see that the new Bentley Flying Spur will be available with a combination of diamond-patterned leather with some contrasting stitching, polished metal, wood accessories and other black elements.
According to some sources, at the launch, the new Bentley Flying Spur will use the W12 6.0 liter petrol unit with 625 horsepower that we have today on the Continental GT.
