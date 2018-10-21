New Audi e-tron UK pricing announced
21 October 2018 18:11:55
Audi is eager to launch its new e-tron electric SUV in the UK, short after the car made its world premiere during this year Paris Motor Show in September.
The new e-tron eschews conventional fossil fuel combustion in favour of two zero emission electric motors delivering sub-six-second 0-62mph acceleration and a driving range of at least 248 miles.
The technology behind the brand’s first ever zero local emissions model is centred around a high-voltage 36-cell battery mounted beneath the passenger compartment which feeds the electric motors positioned on each axle.
The 95kWh battery is chargeable at fast charging stations with direct current (DC) at up to 150 kW – a first for a series-production car - meaning that it can be replenished to 80% of capacity in as little as 30 minutes. Recharging at home with alternating current (AC) is of course also possible, and is particularly efficient when a home wall box is installed.
The electric motors not only facilitate a driving range of at least 248 miles*, but by being positioned on each axle also ensure that their strong output of up to 300kW is delivered with an electric all-wheel drive system. This works in favour of the smooth transition of the 664Nm of torque to the wheels, making a 0-62mph sprint time of just 5.7 seconds.
The Audi e-tron is set to open for order in the UK in early 2019 with a price of £70,805. UK customers are able to secure priority access to the car through the payment of a £1,000 deposit to their local Audi Centre.
