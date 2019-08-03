Netflix aired a teaser video for Hyperdrive car show

Netflix is preparing a car show in order to compete with the more known Top Gear or The Grand Tour shows. Now, the guys from Netflix decided to give us a trailer with the upcoming Hyperdrive show.





In the trailer you'll got the chance to see a stage which looks to be a special obstacle course built at Eastman Business Park in Rochester, New York.





But Hyperdrive won't be about TV presenters it will be about drivers to compete on those different courses in order to become the best one.





Netflix describes them as street racers, which means the show won't be about crazy driving, but the stories of the guys behind the wheel as well. The new Hyperdrive will be aired on August 21.





Tags: car show, hyperdrive, netflix, netflix hyperdrive

