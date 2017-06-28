Mr Bean Land Rover Defender Heritage 90 for sale

Rowan Atkinson, also known as Mr Bean, is famous for its passion for cars. Especially British made ones. So it is now wonder a limited edition 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage belonging to the famous English actor, comedian, and screenwriter, will be offered for sale by Silverstone Auctions at the world famous Silverstone Classic festival on 29th – 30th July.





The special ‘Heritage’ edition is one of only 400 examples made as part of the Land Rover Defender Celebration Line, specially released to mark the end of UK production of the current Defender, one of the world's most iconic vehicles.





This particular car was delivered new on the 28th November 2015 to its first and only owner, Mr. Rowan Atkinson.





The Heritage edition features the iconic Grasmere Green metallic paintwork, Alaska White roof, heritage style grille, headlamp surrounds, silver front bumpers, heavy-duty steel wheels and HUE 166 graphics in tribute to the first ever pre-production Series I Land Rover from 1947.





Inside the Heritage design includes an aluminium clock, aluminium door handles and perforated leather on the steering wheel, gear stick and handbrake, as well as cloth seats with vinyl sides and backs. A padded cubby box and Heritage logo rubber mats complete the look. An upgraded DBS stereo, mud flaps, tow bar, and bespoke dog guard also feature in this particular example.













Tags: rowan atkinson, land rover, land rover defender, mr bean land rover, mr bean cars

Posted in Land Rover, Various News