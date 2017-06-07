Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

These days, Jeep has launched the new Compass in Europe. The launch has coincided with the introduction of more than 70 unique accessories developed by Mopar.





All these parts are designed, manufactured, and tested by FCA and will improve the visual presence of the new Compass. The US-based model wis now available with a double patch black bonnet decal, door sill guard with the Jeep logo, and new wheels. Also you can order black rock rails, sporty pedals, a leather gear knob, a tablet holder and roof rails.





More than that, Mopar is offering to you the 'Jeep Skills' app, available on the UConnect Nav Live infotainment system. This app comes with real-time info about driving performance. The app can also monitos the acceleration, braking, G force, and wheel position in real time.





If you are looing for a track day, the technology comes with 'Timers'. This function can be used to display performance information such as 0-50km/h (31mph) and 0-100km/h (62mph) acceleration, braking distance, and speed.

