Home » News » Jeep » Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

7 June 2017 15:51:15

These days, Jeep has launched the new Compass in Europe. The launch has coincided with the introduction of more than 70 unique accessories developed by Mopar. 

All these parts are designed, manufactured, and tested by FCA and will improve the visual presence of the new Compass. The US-based model wis now available with a double patch black bonnet decal, door sill guard with the Jeep logo, and new wheels. Also you can order black rock rails, sporty pedals, a leather gear knob, a tablet holder and roof rails. 

Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass Photos
More than that, Mopar is offering to you the  'Jeep Skills' app, available on the UConnect Nav Live infotainment system. This app comes with real-time info about driving performance. The app can also monitos the acceleration, braking, G force, and wheel position in real time. 

If you are looing for a track day, the technology comes with 'Timers'. This function can be used to display performance information such as 0-50km/h (31mph) and 0-100km/h (62mph) acceleration, braking distance, and speed.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles

Source: Jeep

Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass Photos (6 photos)
  • Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
  • Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
  • Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
  • Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

    Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

  2. 2018 Kia Stronic - First design sketches

    2018 Kia Stronic - First design sketches

  3. Tesla Model Y - First teaser picture

    Tesla Model Y - First teaser picture

  4.  
  5. TVR to relaunch with a new supercar at Goodwood Revival

    TVR to relaunch with a new supercar at Goodwood Revival

  6. Seat Leon X-Perience tested in Sahara desert

    Seat Leon X-Perience tested in Sahara desert

  7. Heathrow airport will use a green fleet of Nissan Leaf

    Heathrow airport will use a green fleet of Nissan Leaf

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Jeep Compass Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of SpeedMini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in WortherseeVolkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealerRolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Diesel engines lose ground in EuropeDiesel engines lose ground in Europe
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...

Gadgets

Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New YorkAudi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...

Various News

Rob Melville named design director at McLarenRob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com