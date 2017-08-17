Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Xpander is the new Japanese MPV
Mitsubishi Xpander is the new Japanese MPV
17 August 2017 10:42:58
|Tweet
Mitsubishi will come on the market with a new MPV model. Its name is Xpander and it will replace the old Expander. The model will go on sale in Indonesia while ASEAN and other international markets will get it early next year.
The new Mitsubishi Xpander is displayed at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta. It has a design inspired by the traditional MPVs but it also features some modern cues derived from new crossovers. According to Mitsubishi, the new Xpander will deliver “ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function, and a refined ride comfort in a tough, yet stylish vehicle.”
The new Japanese MPV has seven-seats and will provide lots of headroom and legroom for all passengers. More than that, the seats from the second and third rows can be folded down in order to deliver a big and flat cargo area.
Under the hood of the new Mitsubishi Xpander is a 1.5 liter petrol unit rated at 105 horsepower. The engine is matted to a four-speed manual gearbox or a five speed automatic transmission.
“The Mitsubishi XPANDER is set to expand MMC's strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle markets further into the booming MPV segments and beyond, throughout the ASEAN region. We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers' lives," said Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Mitsubishi Concept-CT MIEVEngine: Hybrid Inline-3 MIVEC & 4 Inwheel Electric Engines, Power: 130 kw / Not Available bhpN/A
2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RAEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 149.9 kw / 201 bhp, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs
2005 Mitsubishi Concept-XEngine: MIVEC Inline-4N/AN/A
2007 Mitsubishi Concept-ZTEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 139.4 kw / 187 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...