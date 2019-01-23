Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi enjoys record sales in 2018
Mitsubishi enjoys record sales in 2018
23 January 2019 15:26:19
Even if it has a small range on the European market, Mitsubishi is lucky to sell one of the best plug-in hybrid models in the world. And this reflects its 2018 sales.
Mitsubishi has recorded a 19% increase in volume, with 165,259 sales in 2018 compared to 139,365 sales in 2017.
Most distributors within Mitsubishi Motors Europe’s markets have recorded a substantial double-digit growth, with over 40% increases in France, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.
This performance is an indication of Mitsubishi Motors global plan for growth and has been aided with the release of new models such the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a pro-active Sales & Marketing strategy and concerted effort by local distributors. 2018 has also been the first time Mitsubishi Motors has passed the 50,000 sales mark in Germany since 2000.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continued to play the role of the Brand flagship, and demand remained strong following the introduction of the latest version which launched in September 2018. With improved EV and petrol-engine performance and significantly increased efficiency resulting in impressive WLTP figures of 139mpg and 46g/km, as well as a real-world EV range of 28 miles, the Outlander PHEV was the UK’s best-selling plug-in vehicle in 2018.
Released at the start of 2018, the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV has added over 27,000 incremental sales to the brand across Europe since launch, with the compact Mitsubishi ASX remaining above 30,000 sales in Europe.
