Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer launched in geneva Motor Show

12 March 2019 18:21:16
Since it joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Mitsubishi is growing fast, looking to increase its current European range. During this year Geneva Motor Show, the Japanese manufacturer unveiled the Engelberg Tourer, a next-generation SUV.
Engelberg is a well-known ski resort in the Central region of Switzerland that offers grand panoramic vistas and is known for its challenging off-piste runs that offer freestyle and freeriding fun for skiers and snowboarders.
The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER is a Twin Motor 4WD plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV). As befits the ENGELBERG TOURER name, the vehicle offers high levels of running performance that allow the driver to enjoy driving in all weather conditions and on any road surface with confidence. The vehicle’s driving performance, paired with the long cruising range inherent to a PHEV, allows for journeys to places with no charging infrastructure.
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER, as its name suggests, has been designed as an elegant and functional well-rounded crossover SUV.
The spacious interior offers generous cabin space, and high levels of quality and functionality. Fog lamps fitted to an auto-open/close roof box and front/rear bumper under guards ensure the ENGELBERG TOURER is both styled and well-equipped for an active lifestyle.
The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses a PHEV system that befits an innovative, next-generation crossover SUV. The large capacity drive battery is fitted beneath the floor in the middle of the vehicle. It uses MMC’s Twin Motor system that locates high output, high efficiency motors at the front and rear, while providing cabin space that still allows for three-row seating.
The engine is a 2.4L gasoline unit designed for the PHEV system. In series hybrid mode, the engine acts as a high-output generator and achieves a high regeneration rate, while the large displacement will make for quiet operation and excellent fuel mileage. In addition to the high efficiencies in the PHEV system itself, the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses detail low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters to reduce drag.
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER has an EV cruising range of over 70km (WLTP cycle), and with a fully charged battery and full fuel tank, it has a total cruising range of over 700km (evaluated in WLTP regime).
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses MMC’s Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles. Utilizing know-how developed from the Lancer Evolution series, the system uses Active Yaw Control (AYC*3) to tailor torque split between the front wheels. These components are matched with MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behavior control system which delivers a dramatic improvement over conventional AWD systems in dynamic performance. Acceleration, cornering, stopping – by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and the front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC*4) – are all improved, with an eye to providing driver confidence in all situations.
