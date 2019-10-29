Mini Cooper SE US pricing announced

Mini marks an important milestone for its US presence as it is launching its first mass production electric vehicle. MINI USA announced the U.S. market pricing on its all-new battery electric MINI Cooper SE. The 2020 MINI Cooper SE will reach US showrooms in early March of 2020 with a price of $29,900.





The Cooper SE makes electric mobility more “MINI” by maintaining authentic attributes of design, handling, and fun that are found in every MINI model. The MINI Cooper SE harkens back to the mission of the very first Mini developed by Sir Alec Issigonis in 1959 – to develop a creative solution for a highly efficient car with a small footprint that was fun to drive, and accessible to the masses.





With a low center of gravity, a powerful electric powertrain, and dynamic handling, the MINI Cooper SE is a true performance car that retains all the fun-to-drive attributes MINI owners have come to know and love. The front wheel drive electric motor generates 181hp and 199 lb.-ft. of torque enabling the new MINI Cooper SE to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 93 mph.





The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with a base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered.





The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with AC Charging at up to 7.4 kW, which allows for a 100% charge at home in as little as 4 hours, as well as DC Charging at up to 50 kW, which allows for charging at public stations in as little as 35 minutes to achieve an 80% charge, and utilizes the SAE Combo fast charging standard. From the outside you will immediately notice the new EV Specific Filler Flap with LED status indicator for when the vehicle is in charge mode. The MINI Cooper SE also includes a programmable locking feature that can prevent the charge cord from being unplugged when charging and can automatically unlock when fully charged to allow others needing charge access to the charger.





The new MINI Cooper SE will go on sale early March 2020 at MINI dealers across the U.S.

















