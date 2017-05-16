Michael Fassbender is now a racer
16 May 2017 08:30:23
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in the Ferrari Challenge series.
“From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle”, said Michael Fassbender.
According to officials, the actor completed Ferrari’s“Corso Pilota driver training program last year and he will compete in the North American Ferrari Challenge series.
During the first round, Michael Fassbender managed to finish 11th in the first race (his class) and 6th (his class) in the second race of the weekend.
As you already know, Michael Fassbender joins now the short list of Hollywood stars who have tried the racing adrenaline.
