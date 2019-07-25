MG ZS launched as an electric car in UK

UK has a new electric car on its roads. Clients can choose a new zero-emission MG, a first for the company. MG ZS EV has been designed to bring EV technology to a wider audience than ever before and represents an exciting new chapter in the MG story.





ZS EV is MG’s most high-tech car ever, with the MG Pilot driver assistance suite setting new standards of specification and delivering exceptional value for money. ZS EV combines the spacious and practical design of the original ZS with a clean, efficient and dynamic electric powertrain. With the first 1,000 retail customers able to get behind the wheel from just £21,495, MG is bringing zero-emissions motoring to the people.





Combining a WLTP certified range of 163 miles and frequent rapid charging capability, families can enjoy the freedom to go anywhere in an electric car. MG is also proud to be offering ZS EV with its famous 7 Year Warranty that covers the car and the lithium-ion battery.





Excite and Exclusive versions both include MG Pilot as standard, with features including Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.





ZS EV majors on interior space, making it ideal for busy families and those who value practicality. Boasting some of the most generous shoulder, leg and headroom in its class, the ZS EV also features a substantial, full-sized boot. With hidden storage areas, a split-level boot and practical features to keep items secure on the move, ZS EV can handle bikes, pushchairs, luggage and bulky loads with no trouble at all. In the cabin, the sky really is the limit with the panoramic, sliding Sky Roof offering uninterrupted access to the sunshine above, creating a bright and airy experience for the whole family.





Customers will also enjoy the latest generation of MG’s responsive infotainment system, with an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring satellite navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth phone connectivity with audio streaming and DAB radio.





ZS EV features an intelligently packaged and water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fed to a front-mounted electric motor which delivers 105kW / 143PS of power and 353Nm of instant torque. Water-cooling manages the battery temperature allowing frequent rapid charging and optimum range whatever the weather. MG’s ingenious packaging positions the battery pack underneath the car, meaning that there’s no compromise in cabin or storage space.





Both the car’s internal and external styling elements make the ZS EV feel reassuringly MG. ZS EV sports the latest evolution of MG’s distinctive star-rider grille which perfectly frames the famous octagonal logo. It also seamlessly integrates the CCS charging port. The new-style 17” alloy wheels are designed to be light and extremely aerodynamic, helping to maximise range even further, and the choice of four exterior colours includes the new and vibrant Pimlico Blue.













Tags: mg, mg zs ev, mg electric car, mg zs, mg zero emissions

Posted in MG, New Vehicles