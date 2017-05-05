MG XS SUV launched in London

Legendary MG brand returned on the UK market a few years ago, as it is now owned by a Chinese company. And now it is ready to introduce its first SUV on the UK market, using this year London Motor SHow.





Expected to arrive in dealerships in late 2017, the MG XS will be available in two engine derivatives and either automatic or manual transmission. The manufacturer’s first car to be marketed under a different name in the UK than China, the MG XS has been specifically-developed to suit market demand for a competitively-priced, family-friendly compact SUV.





The new model joins the MG3 Supermini and MG GS SUV in the brand’s all-new line-up for 2017. Pricing will be competitive, making the MG XS perfect for young families.





Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, commented: “The MG XS will be a real game-changer in the compact SUV marketplace. The meaning behind the name is simple – S stands for SUV, X means extra. Featuring state-of-the-art driver technology and innovative design, the new model builds on our growing reputation for capability, performance and quality, positioned at a highly-affordable price – the customer gets extra, for less.”









Tags: mg, mg london motor show, mg suv, mg xs, mg xs suv

Posted in MG, New Vehicles