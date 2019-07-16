Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019

Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019

16 July 2019 12:28:43

There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle to get back the top position.

After the first six months of the year, Mercedes-Benz continues to be the leader among the premium car brands. From January to June, 1,134,729 cars were handed over to customers by Mercedes-Benz (-4.6%). Unit sales decreased in the first half of the year primarily due to ongoing model changes for SUVs, the brand’s segment with the largest volume. 

In the second quarter, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 573,856 cars (-3.5%). Sales momentum in those three months came primarily from the new compact-car models, including the new A-Class Saloon worldwide, and the new B-Class and new CLA Coupé in Europe. 

In June, the Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star sold 196,230 vehicles (-3.7%). Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in the first half of the year in markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Greece, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Canada.

In the first half of this year, 457,595 vehicles with the three-pointed star were sold in the Europe region (-4.0%). In Germany, the domestic market, 147,351 units were sold in the first six months (-2.7%) and 24,033 cars with the star were handed over to customers in June (-6.2%). 
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019 Photos

In the Asia-Pacific region, Mercedes-Benz sold 478,254 cars in the first half of the year (-3.1%). The Stuttgart-based company with the star increased its sales by 1.3% to a total of 344,657 units in China, the region’s core market, in the first six months. Deliveries in June were slightly higher than in the prior-year month, with a total of 57,018 vehicles handed over to customers in China (+0.1%). Unit sales in South Korea increased by 2.1% last month, and a new record for cars sold in the first half of a year was achieved in Vietnam.

In the NAFTA region, 30,808 vehicles were delivered last month (-4.1%). In the region’s core market, the United States, the prior-year level was reached with sales of 26,196 cars. Unit sales by Mercedes-Benz in the USA in the first half of the year totalled 147,396 vehicles (-7.2%).

Unit sales of the compact cars from Mercedes-Benz increased in the first half of the year, with a total of 313,000 A- and B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA models sold (+4.2%). More than 57,000 compact cars sold in June represents growth of 13.7% compared with the same month of last year. 

More than 206,000 units of the C-Class Saloon and Estate models were delivered to customers worldwide in the first half of the year (-1.8%). During the same period, unit sales of the long-wheelbase version of the C-Class Saloon increased by 4.7%. Unit sales of the C-Class Estate were 23.4% higher in June than in the prior-year month and increased by 3.4% in the first half of the year.

Sales of SUVs in the first six months of this year were below the high prior-year level due to model changes, with approximately 367,000 units of the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS and G-Class sold (-13.3%). Despite ongoing model changes, one third of all Mercedes-Benz cars sold worldwide in the first half of the year were SUVs. The G-Class set a new sales record in the first six months of its 40th anniversary year; deliveries actually more than doubled in June.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Market News

Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019 Photos (1 photos)
  • Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition available in UK

    Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition available in UK

  2. Citroen C5 Aircross reaches 50.000 orders

    Citroen C5 Aircross reaches 50.000 orders

  3. 2020 Acura MDX and MDX Hybrid US pricing announced

    2020 Acura MDX and MDX Hybrid US pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Ssangyong Tivoli LE special edition available in UK

    Ssangyong Tivoli LE special edition available in UK

  6. Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

    Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

  7. 2020 Honda Insight available in the US

    2020 Honda Insight available in the US

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final Edition

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm

  2. 1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus Streamline

    Engine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

  3. 2001 Mercedes-Benz Lorinser SLK320

    Engine: V6, Power: 160.3 kw / 215.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 310.48 nm / 229.0 ft lbs @ 3000-4600 rpm

  4. 1905 Mercedes 120HP Rennwagen

    Engine: M 175464, Cats Iron, Inline-4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A

  5. 1906 Mercedes 120HP Rennwagen

    Engine: M 14126, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 1500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M modelsBMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

General Motor restructuring process detailedGeneral Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel driveRumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
Copyright CarSession.com