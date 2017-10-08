Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

Mercedes wants to offer its clients some new customizing options for their future GLS SUV. The biggest SUV in the range can now be ordered with a new edition, called Grand Edition.





A highly luxurious interior with an exclusive colour combination, a dashboard all in nappa leather and unique wood trim plus 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light-alloy wheels are the additions of the Grand Edition of the GLS.





The highlights in the interior include the fine colour combination porcelain/espresso brown, which is only available in this edition. The seats in designo nappa leather boast exclusive diamond quilting, seams in mid brown and special Budapest-design piping. The dashboard and upper section are in nappa leather. The open-pore trim Radiant lime with light stripes is an exclusive feature. The standard specification also includes an ambiance light and velour floor mats in espresso brown. The Interior package costs 5950 euros.





A sporty look on the exterior comes courtesy of 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted black with a high-sheen finish. As standard the Grand Edition models boast appropriate badges on the sides of the wings. The price for the Exterior package is 2300 euros.









