Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

8 October 2017 17:57:36

Mercedes wants to offer its clients some new customizing options for their future GLS SUV. The biggest SUV in the range can now be ordered with a new edition, called Grand Edition. 

A highly luxurious interior with an exclusive colour combination, a dashboard all in nappa leather and unique wood trim plus 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light-alloy wheels are the additions of the Grand Edition of the GLS.

The highlights in the interior include the fine colour combination porcelain/espresso brown, which is only available in this edition. The seats in designo nappa leather boast exclusive diamond quilting, seams in mid brown and special Budapest-design piping. The dashboard and upper section are in nappa leather. The open-pore trim Radiant lime with light stripes is an exclusive feature. The standard specification also includes an ambiance light and velour floor mats in espresso brown. The Interior package costs 5950 euros.
Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched
Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched Photos

A sporty look on the exterior comes courtesy of 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted black with a high-sheen finish. As standard the Grand Edition models boast appropriate badges on the sides of the wings. The price for the Exterior package is 2300 euros.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched Photos (2 photos)
  • Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched
  • Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

    Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

  2. US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled

    US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled

  3. MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

    MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

  4.  
  5. 2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

    2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

  6. 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version

    2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version

  7. 2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

    2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

Related Specs

  1. 1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand Prix

    Engine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A

  2. 1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL 350 Mille Miglia Edition

    Engine: V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 3000-4500 rpm

  4. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final Edition

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm

  5. 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR 722 Edition

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 820.27 nm / 605 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announcedSsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...

Concept Cars

Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicleAston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in DecemberLamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announcedJaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old MustangKen Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Copyright CarSession.com