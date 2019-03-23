Mercedes GLC Coupe facelift revealed
23 March 2019 10:58:49
After we saw the new GLC facelift, we are now ready for the GLC Coupe, its brother with sexier back. Highlights at the front end include the powerfully contoured diamond radiator grille with integrated star and single louvre typical of a coupé, complemented by the distinctive air intakes and the new contours of the standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps.
The focus is on the dashboard and the flowing lines of the centre console. The large, one-piece console panel sweeps elegantly from the centre air vents to the armrest. It has a premium feel and a build quality of exceptionally high calibre. The interior colour magma grey is completely new. The completely revised multifunction steering wheel is available in two versions. Its operation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the Touch Control buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the infotainment system as well as the acoustic input feedback set new standards.
The multifunctional touchpad on the centre console improves operating convenience even further, and replaces the rotary pushbutton, while the infotainment system has larger touchscreen displays with 12.3 inches in the instrument cluster plus 7 inches with 960 x 540 pixels and 10.25 inches with 1920 x 720 pixels in the central display. In addition to this, the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience multimedia system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options.
Driving assistance systems are augmented by the exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. New features include Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which provides assistance when manoeuvring in reverse. The system uses sensors in the ball head and a magnetic ring to measure the angle between towing vehicle and trailer. The 360° camera offers good all-round visibility and a greatly enhanced image on the display.
At market launch the GLC Coupé will be available with new engines, with further engines to be added to the line-up during the course of the year. All the diesel models already meet the requirements of the Euro 6d standard.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform
Opel to return to Russian market
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
