Mercedes-Benz starts production of the new 2020 CLA Coupe
21 February 2019 12:27:27
The Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét remains the birthplace of the CLA. The first generation was built in Hungary and now, the second reiteration of the CLA will also be exclusively built at Kecskemét.
"For more than five years, the CLA has had a very special importance for our team: over 750,000 CLA und CLA Shooting Brake of the first generation have already left our production lines in Kecskemét. This figure, together with the international quality awards won by the model now being replaced, is proof positive of the peak performance delivered by our workforce", said Christian Wolff, CEO and Site Manager of Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary Kft.
Also at the Kecskemét plant, Mercedes-Benz is building the all-new generation A-Class. First it was introduced on the Rastadtt plant in Germany, but later it was also produced in Kecskemét.
The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét has around 4700 employees. In 2018 it produced more than 190,000 Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles. The first model to roll off the line in Kecskemét was the Mercedes-Benz B-Class in 2012. It was followed by the four-door CLA compact coupe in 2013 and by the CLA Shooting Brake in 2015. Both of these models are produced exclusively in Kecskemét for the world market. Since May 2018 the new A-Class has been part of the product range in the Hungarian production location.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
