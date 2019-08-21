Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled
21 August 2019 19:14:22
After it was unveiled as a concept during this year Geneva Motor Show, the first electric van in Mercedes-Benz is now revealed as a productions series model. The Mercedes-Benz EQV will be displayed to the public for the first time at this year's IAA.
The technical highlights include a range of 405 kilometres (provisional figures)1 and the rapid charging of the high-voltage battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than an hour. The Mercedes-Benz EQV also offers ultimate comfort in the interior and unparalleled flexibility. Customers can also choose between two different wheel bases.
The electric drive train (eATS) of the Mercedes-Benz EQV is situated on the front axle under the dynamic front end of the car with a charging connection in the bumper. It has a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with a fixed gear ratio, the cooling system and the power electronics constitute a highly integrated, compact unit. The power is provided by a lithium ion battery under the floor of the vehicle. Its low, central location also has a positive effect on the handling characteristics of the EQV. A top speed of up to 160 km/h also ensures that you quickly get to where you are going outside an urban environment.
As standard the Mercedes-Benz EQV is equipped with a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with a capacity of 11 kW, making it suitable for AC charging at home or at public charging stations.
The battery, which has a usable capacity of 90 kWh, facilitates a maximum range of 405 kilometres (provisional figures). The installation of the battery in the space below the floor means that all of the space is available, with no impact on the interior of the vehicle. This means that the fully electric MPV from Mercedes-Benz also meets the highest standards in terms of functionality and variability and covers a large number of applications. In the private sphere, for example, families benefit from a multitude of seating configurations as well as a good conscience from producing zero local emissions. Six individual seats, on the other hand, turn the Mercedes-Benz EQV into a representative shuttle vehicle that meets all of the requirements for the high-quality transportation of people with a comfortable and particularly quiet driving experience. The flexible installation of individual or bench seats also allows the EQV to be converted into a seven or even an eight-seater.
One element that all EQ vehicles have in common is their design with a specific avant garde aesthetic. The focal point is the black panel radiator grille with chrome fins, as well as the clear side profile with specific, EQ design, lightweight, 18-inch wheels, which make a dynamic impression even when stationary.
The aesthetic of the exterior is continued in the interior, where the cool aesthetic is complemented by warm accents such as rose gold, underscoring the "welcome home" effect. The heart of the interaction between driver and machine is the intuitive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This combines a ten-inch touch screen with learning voice operation and innovative connectivity features.
The trend colour rose gold, which is reminiscent of copper wiring, also plays an important role in the dashboard. And complements the midnight blue leather appearance. The design of the framing elements is also characteristic. Rose gold provides elegance and warmth for the infotainment and sound system, and "Silver Shadow" surrounds the air vents. Decorative stitching along the seats in rose gold provides a contrast.
