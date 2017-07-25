Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the AMG GT R production car. It comes with a lot of exterior modifications and a special racing set-up.





First of all, the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 has 1.390 kilograms which is about 250 kilos less than the AMG GT4. The car uses the same V8 twin-turbo 4.0 liter engine that can deliver up to 510 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a six speed sequential gearbox, the German model can run from stand still to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds while the top speed exceeds 250 km/h.





According to Mercedes-Benz, deliveries to customer racing teams are scheduled to begin towards the end of 2017. The price tag is 198,850 Euros excluding VAT.





“The GT4 segment is getting more and more popular. The production-based concept is an important factor, especially when you want to get started in motorsport as a team or as a driver. For some teams, the GT4 category also serves as a sensible addition to their existing involvement in GT3, for instance to support young drivers,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG

Source: Mercedes-Benz