Mercedes-AMG GT facelift enters production. The first unit is a GT R Pro limited edition version

30 March 2019 10:15:41

A few months ago, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT facelift sports model. The new German car comes with some exterior modifications, an improved interior and slightly revised engines. 

Now, the guys from Mercedes-Benz announced that the AMG GT facelift entered production. The Sindelfingen factory is the one who will took care of the building process of the AMG GT facelift models. The first unit buit in Germany was a AMG GT R Pro, a version that will be sold as a limited version. 

The AMG GT R Pro is inspired by the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars. It has a new coil-over suspension setup that includes manually adjustable dampers, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, and spherical bearings for the rear suspension's lower and upper wishbones. 

There are also carbon ceramic brakes, a reworked front fascia, a revised splitter and a Gurney flap on the carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Under the hood of the AMG GT is the same V8 twin-turbo 4.0 liter engine. The standard car offers 470 HP, the GT C has 550 HP while the GT R and GT R Pro comes with 577 HP. 

