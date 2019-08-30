Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe unveiled and detailed

This year Frankfurt Motor Show will see the launch of two most popular coupe SUV's in the world. The new BMW X6 and the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer will raise the stake also with an AMG version of its car.





The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe combines sporty design with performance and strong off-road capabilities. Its impressive dynamics are enhanced by the 429 hp 3.0- liter six-cylinder in-line engine with 48-volt technology, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive, AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and a 2.4 in shorter wheelbase than its SUV sibling.





Membership of the AMG family is clear at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille. The front bumper has AMG-specific features such as sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvers in silver chrome with black accents. Like the air inlet louvers, the front splitter is also in silver chrome. The AMG side skirts and trunk lid spoiler are painted in the vehicle's body color. The flared wheel arches allow space for large wheels – 21-inch wheels with AMG lettering are fitted as standard. A choice of 21-inch and 22-inch wheel options are available on request.





The signature AMG look and feel also continues in the high-quality interior. Unique color highlights such as red contrast stitching and red seat belts contribute to a sporty ambience with an exclusive touch. The AMG seats in black MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber provide optimal lateral support and have an AMG-specific pattern with "AMG" badges in the front backrests.





The latest generation, three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel impresses with its aluminum shift paddles and driver-oriented ergonomics. The AMG stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering also accentuate the sporty look.





The AMG RIDE CONTROL air suspension based on AIRMATIC was developed in Affalterbach to provide a driving experience optimized for both long-distance comfort and high agility.The sporty spring/damper setup and the adaptively adjustable damping ensure a combination of outstanding driving dynamics and a high level of ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing for a significant differentiation between high long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use - "Trail" and "Sand".





The high-performance braking system reliably decelerates in short braking distances. The front brakes have internally ventilated and perforated integral brake discs with a diameter of 15.75 in, with 2-piston fixed calipers painted in silver with black AMG lettering. At the rear, the internally ventilated integral brake discs have a diameter of 13.6 in with 1-piston floating caliper.





The basis for the GLE 53's hallmark AMG power is provided by its electrified 3.0-liter engine featuring turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 429 hp and delivers a maximum torque output of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter generator delivers an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque for short periods, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system.





The GLE 53 Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in only 5.2 seconds, and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.





The EQ Boost starter-generator enhances the GLE 53 Coupe even further. It also provides the 48 V on-board electrical system with power. The conventional 12 V electrical system is also powered by the new network. The 48 V battery increases the overall vehicle battery capacity, enabling the supply of more electrical energy. An additional advantage: the same power requires only a quarter of the current of a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter. The existing 12 V system supplies power to components such as the lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.





With the optional AMG TRACK PACE, MBUX is enhanced with a virtual engineer. AMG TRACK PACE enables up to 80 vehicle-specific data, as well as times on closed-off private circuits to be recorded and analyzed in detail. Many of these values can be displayed on the Widescreen Cockpit or in the optional head-up display in real-time. After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, 60-0 mph) can be measured and saved.









Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz gle coupe, mercedes-benz gle53 amg coupe, mercedes-benz gle coupe amg

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles