Mercedes-AMG GLB35 officially launched

Very short after we saw the new GLB model, Mercedes-Benz is ready to offer us even an AMG version. the new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is an unrivalled entry in the compact SUV segment.





A spirited drive is guaranteed thanks to the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developing 302 hp, in addition to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed transmission and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0-60 mph takes only 5.1 seconds.





Thanks to a twin scroll turbocharger, the AMG-enhanced 302 hp 2.0-liter engine impresses with its quick response to accelerator inputs and high torque (295 lb-ft from 3000-4000 rpm). The crankcase is made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminum and reduces overall vehicle weight. The exhaust turbocharging combines quick response at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds.





The new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 displays its full acceleration potential with the standard RACE START function. Higher engine rpms from a standstill, combined with optimized shift points, produces the best possible traction and maximum acceleration. RACE START remains active while the accelerator is kept fully depressed.





The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, enable a variety of driving experiences with a range from serene comfort to agile and sporty. The programs modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.





A multi-disc clutch with AMG-specific electromechanical control allows a variable torque split, which can be instantly changed according to the driving situation. This ranges from purely front-wheel drive to a 50:50 distribution to the front and rear axle. The factors for variable torque distribution include: driving speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering angle, as well as the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels and the selected gear.





The AMG suspension is tuned for high cornering abilities, low body roll and high comfort on long journeys. A complete redesign of all wheel-guiding components such as the steering knuckles and transverse control arms at the front axle, and the model-specific sub frame and wheel carriers at the rear axle, enable a direct response and increase the lateral dynamics.













