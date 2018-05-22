Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan introduced in US

Mercedes is expanding its E-Class range in the US with the introduction of the new E53 AMG version. The new engine, 48V electrical system, fully variable all-wheel drive, larger brakes, and more equipment features make the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan really special.





The centerpiece of the new E 53 Sedan is the electrified AMG- enhanced 3.0L in-line 6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost featuring an electric auxiliary compressor. The in-line 6-cylinder engine generates an output of 429 hp and delivers a peak torque of 384 lb-ft which is supplemented with an electric EQ Boost starter generator.





Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.





The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan joins the new AMG E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet models, and replaces the previous AMG E 43 Sedan model. The AMG E 53 Sedan will be available as a 2019 model year in the U.S. by late 2018.





The now fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.









