Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake is here

If you are a big fan of a handsome and fast compact break model, Mercedes-Benz has the answer. Its name is Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake and it was just unveiled.





As you can imagine, the car comes with the same exterior, interior and engine tweaks as the CLA 35 Coupe siebling. The exterior is more bonkers and it has some black accessories, a new rear wing and bigger wheels.





Under the hood is the same 2.0 liter petrol engine which can deliver 306 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque between 3.000 and 4.000 rpm. The engine is managed by a seven speed AMG transmission and via an all-wheel drive 4Matic system.





As a result, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.





