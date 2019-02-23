McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO
23 February 2019 11:56:45
|Tweet
A few weeks ago, McLaren unveiled the all-new 600LT Spider. This was the fourth model in the British car manufacturer range to carry the Longtail moniker.
Now, the guys from McLaren unveiled a special 600LT Spider developed by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). The special disivion managed to put some interesting exterior and interior details of the British supercar.
The body of the car is now painted in Dove Grey and has some interesting Napier Green details which outlines some key design elements of the Longatil concept. The 600LT Spider by MSO also features the full suite of carbon fibre options, including the MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres, the ‘gills’ that have rapidly become one of the most popular options for the 600LT.
The retractable hard-top is MSO Bespoke Carbon Black while the 10-spoke Ultra Lightweight forged alloy wheels have a gloss black finish.
Napier Green is the MSO Bespoke choice for the brake calipers and this provides the inspiration for contrasting stitching and the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel inside the cabin. Also, customers will get 600LT headrest embroidery, Alcantara eadlining and steering wheel and a range of MSO ‘surprise and delight’ features for owners to find. These include an accelerator pedal etched with 600LT branding and an MSO dedication plaque.
In addition, the car has been equipped with many of the most popular features from across the Sports Series range including carbon fibre interior upgrade with interior components, door inserts and tunnel sides trimmed in the material, and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with lap time function and three cameras.
Under the hood is the same V8 3.8 liter engine which has been revised to deliver 600 horsepower and 620 Nm peak of torque. The 600LT Spider will reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds, with 200km/h (124mph) achieved in just 8.4 seconds – a near-indistinguishable 0.2 seconds slower than the Coupé. The maximum speed is 324km/h (201mph) with the roof raised, or 315km/h (196mph) with it lowered.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division
First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition
-
Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO
Related Specs
1969 McLaren M6GTEngine: Chevrolet LT1 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 502 nm / 370.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2001 McLaren MP4-16Engine: 72 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, Mercedes-Benz F0 110K V10, Power: 604.0 kw / 810.0 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...