McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO

A few weeks ago, McLaren unveiled the all-new 600LT Spider. This was the fourth model in the British car manufacturer range to carry the Longtail moniker.





Now, the guys from McLaren unveiled a special 600LT Spider developed by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). The special disivion managed to put some interesting exterior and interior details of the British supercar.





The body of the car is now painted in Dove Grey and has some interesting Napier Green details which outlines some key design elements of the Longatil concept. The 600LT Spider by MSO also features the full suite of carbon fibre options, including the MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres, the ‘gills’ that have rapidly become one of the most popular options for the 600LT.





The retractable hard-top is MSO Bespoke Carbon Black while the 10-spoke Ultra Lightweight forged alloy wheels have a gloss black finish.





Napier Green is the MSO Bespoke choice for the brake calipers and this provides the inspiration for contrasting stitching and the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel inside the cabin. Also, customers will get 600LT headrest embroidery, Alcantara eadlining and steering wheel and a range of MSO ‘surprise and delight’ features for owners to find. These include an accelerator pedal etched with 600LT branding and an MSO dedication plaque.





In addition, the car has been equipped with many of the most popular features from across the Sports Series range including carbon fibre interior upgrade with interior components, door inserts and tunnel sides trimmed in the material, and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with lap time function and three cameras.





Under the hood is the same V8 3.8 liter engine which has been revised to deliver 600 horsepower and 620 Nm peak of torque. The 600LT Spider will reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds, with 200km/h (124mph) achieved in just 8.4 seconds – a near-indistinguishable 0.2 seconds slower than the Coupé. The maximum speed is 324km/h (201mph) with the roof raised, or 315km/h (196mph) with it lowered.

