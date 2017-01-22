Home » News » McLaren » McLaren Super Series model teased again

McLaren Super Series model teased again

22 January 2017 08:21:21

Geneva Motor Show will see the unveil of new competitor in the supercar segment. It is the first second generation McLaren ever made, the follower of the current 650S. Until then, McLaren unveiles teasers and informations about the future supercar.

The new McLaren supercar, which will be unveiled on March 7 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, is twice as aerodynamically efficient as the McLaren 650S, with increased downforce and improved cooling among the engineering imperatives for the new generation.

An active wing that extends over the full rear width of the second-generation McLaren Super Series moves upwards and increases in angle to optimise aerodynamic efficiency and also deploys to its most extreme angle as an airbrake in less than half a second, optimising balance when braking from speed.
McLaren Super Series model teased again
McLaren Super Series model teased again Photos

The new dihedral door design of the second-generation Super Series showcases McLaren’s innovation and engineering expertise. Two separate air ducts are integrated within the door structure; one forces air from the top of the door down into the High Temperature Radiators that cool the engine, while the other draws air out of the front wheel arch to create increased downforce. This further enhances the diffuser technology first seen in the McLaren P1.

Full details of the second-generation Super Series will be confirmed in March, when further images and pricing will also be available.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in McLaren, New Vehicles

McLaren Super Series model teased again Photos (1 photos)
  • McLaren Super Series model teased again

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2017 Kia Stinger unveiled in European specification

    2017 Kia Stinger unveiled in European specification

  2. McLaren Super Series model teased again

    McLaren Super Series model teased again

  3. 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV updated

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV updated

  4.  
  5. 2017 Volkswagen Crafter UK pricing announced

    2017 Volkswagen Crafter UK pricing announced

  6. Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro

    Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro

  7. 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift - Official pictures and details

    2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift - Official pictures and details

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Brabus SLR McLaren

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm

  2. 2007 Brabus SLR McLaren Roadster

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  3. 1994 McLaren F1

    Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  4. 1997 McLaren F1 GT

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1993 McLaren F1 GTR

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in DetroitNissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com