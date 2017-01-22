McLaren Super Series model teased again
22 January 2017 08:21:21
Geneva Motor Show will see the unveil of new competitor in the supercar segment. It is the first second generation McLaren ever made, the follower of the current 650S. Until then, McLaren unveiles teasers and informations about the future supercar.
The new McLaren supercar, which will be unveiled on March 7 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, is twice as aerodynamically efficient as the McLaren 650S, with increased downforce and improved cooling among the engineering imperatives for the new generation.
An active wing that extends over the full rear width of the second-generation McLaren Super Series moves upwards and increases in angle to optimise aerodynamic efficiency and also deploys to its most extreme angle as an airbrake in less than half a second, optimising balance when braking from speed.
The new dihedral door design of the second-generation Super Series showcases McLaren’s innovation and engineering expertise. Two separate air ducts are integrated within the door structure; one forces air from the top of the door down into the High Temperature Radiators that cool the engine, while the other draws air out of the front wheel arch to create increased downforce. This further enhances the diffuser technology first seen in the McLaren P1.
Full details of the second-generation Super Series will be confirmed in March, when further images and pricing will also be available.
