McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever. The car will deliver more than 1.000 HP
2 September 2018 06:33:43
A few months ago, McLaren announced that it will come out with a new model that will be part of the Super Series. The car will be named Supertail and it is considered a successor for the F1 legend model.
The new McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever built and it deliver more than 1.000 horsepower.
“What we focus on are attributes rather than engines. I remember when we launched P1, people said we should have had a V12. That kind of missed the point – for us it was about what it did, and the character that comes out of it”, said Mike Flewitt, the McLaren boss.
The new McLaren Speedtail will be made in a 1+2 seats configurations. The Speedtail will be produced in 106 units and each exemple is already ordered. The price tag was settled for 2.2 million USD.
