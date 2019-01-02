McLaren Speedtail customisation programs launched

McLaren is making final preparations for the launch of its most exclusive model ever launched. The Speedtail will be the true follower of the F1, so it needed a special ordering process.





The 106 deposit-holders for the forthcoming McLaren Speedtail have started their journey on the road to ownership of this century’s most coveted car yet with the receipt of Colours & Materials Inspiration Story: a portfolio of design ideas.





The three collections have been fashioned to help this exclusive club start to think about how they would each like their individual Speedtail to look ahead of first deliveries of the 403km/h (250mph) Hyper GT in early 2020.





The first, Urbane, is a collection of three themes which have been created to offer a discerning and refined feel, giving the Speedtail a sophisticated look with calm exterior hues, plus subtle and cool interior tones. One theme is Stratosphere, which sees the Speedtail finished in gloss 1K full visual carbon fibre with the contour pack, which is designed to accentuate the exterior highlights of the car’s aerodynamic bodywork. It’s set off with bespoke brushed light blue anodised aluminium brightwork, ensuring that every shimmering curve of the exterior is revealed. The luxuriant detail extends to the badging, which is crafted in platinum with TPT carbon inlay, whilst the cool-hued cabin blends the metallic light blue driver seat with light grey passenger seats. Completing the look are bespoke navy painted edge with navy contrast stitch and bespoke brushed light blue anodised aluminium brightwork.





The second collection is appropriately named Visionary and offers a purposeful and unmistakeable look from moody, yet striking shades, to opulent and surprising touches. It includes the stunning Astral theme, inspired by the UK’s wealth of nautical heritage with an interior dominated by timeless navy blue, including nubuck bespoke navy passenger seats and full aniline leather bespoke navy driver’s seat, bespoke Nebular quilt and digital print on nubuck bespoke navy leather upper trim. This is juxtaposed with a vibrant, surprising exterior finished in bespoke orange with bespoke silver pinstripe, gloss 1K visual carbon fibre and white gold 18 carat with TPT inlay badging.





The third collection, Dynamic, is exciting and modern and makes bold statements with sporty, futuristic and sumptuous themes. It’s epitomised by the Bloodline theme, distinguished by an unhindered burst of bespoke red on the exterior, with gloss black diamond cut wheels featuring a bespoke light copper edge and silver brake calipers. Inside, the driver seat is contrasted in full aniline bespoke red, whilst passengers sit on lightweight semi aniline bespoke white seats. Accentuating the athletic theme, the steering wheel clasp, paddle shifters, window and door bezel surround are highlighted in TPT carbon quartz white.













