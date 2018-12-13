McLaren Special Operations launches Racing through the Ages collection

McLaren is marking the activity of its Beverly Hills showroom with a range of a bespoke supercars, commissioned by the dealer and finished by MSO.





The collection, which commemorates McLaren’s racing heritage, features three distinct themes: Muriwai, which celebrates Bruce McLaren’s early racing exploits in New Zealand; Papaya Spark, which honours victories in orange throughout the 1960s and 70s and its continued use on modern Formula One cars; and lastly, Sarthe Grey, inspired by McLaren’s dominant Le Mans victory in 1995, the only time a manufacturer has won Le Mans on its debut.





Each theme is represented by both a 570S Coupe and 570S Spider, for a total of six cars in the collection. All six cars are fitted with a special MSO designed, dealer fit rear wing and feature a GT4 racing stripe on the exterior hood and roof, complimented by the MSO Defined Black Pack, 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels in Gloss Black and MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust.





The interiors feature the GT4 stripe integrated into the backrest of the seat and the MSO logo stitched into the headrest, as well as a McLaren Orange 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel. Each car also features a dedication plate stating “1 of 6 – RACING THROUGH THE AGES” and comes with a key finished to match the paint on the car.





Such commissions have helped McLaren Beverly Hills be on track to become the number one retailer in the world in 2018 for McLaren Special Operations.













Tags: mclaren, mclaren racing through the ages, mclaren beverly hills, mclaren mso, mclaren special operations, mclaren muriwai, mclaren papaya spark, mclaren sarthe grey

Posted in McLaren, Custom Cars