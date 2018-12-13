McLaren Special Operations launches Racing through the Ages collection
13 December 2018 10:24:30
|Tweet
McLaren is marking the activity of its Beverly Hills showroom with a range of a bespoke supercars, commissioned by the dealer and finished by MSO.
The collection, which commemorates McLaren’s racing heritage, features three distinct themes: Muriwai, which celebrates Bruce McLaren’s early racing exploits in New Zealand; Papaya Spark, which honours victories in orange throughout the 1960s and 70s and its continued use on modern Formula One cars; and lastly, Sarthe Grey, inspired by McLaren’s dominant Le Mans victory in 1995, the only time a manufacturer has won Le Mans on its debut.
Each theme is represented by both a 570S Coupe and 570S Spider, for a total of six cars in the collection. All six cars are fitted with a special MSO designed, dealer fit rear wing and feature a GT4 racing stripe on the exterior hood and roof, complimented by the MSO Defined Black Pack, 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels in Gloss Black and MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust.
The interiors feature the GT4 stripe integrated into the backrest of the seat and the MSO logo stitched into the headrest, as well as a McLaren Orange 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel. Each car also features a dedication plate stating “1 of 6 – RACING THROUGH THE AGES” and comes with a key finished to match the paint on the car.
Such commissions have helped McLaren Beverly Hills be on track to become the number one retailer in the world in 2018 for McLaren Special Operations.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment to be introduced at CES
Ford Kuga, Ecosport and Edge reach record numbers in Europe
Toyota and Lexus issue US recall
-
McLaren Special Operations launches Racing through the Ages collection
Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailed
Hyundai Nexo, one of the safest cars tested by EuroNCAP in 2018
Related Specs
2005 Brabus SLR McLarenEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm
2007 Brabus SLR McLaren RoadsterEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1994 McLaren F1Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Fiat Panda got zero Euro NCAP safety stars, while the new Jeep Wrangler only managed to achieved one star
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Motorsports
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...