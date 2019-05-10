McLaren 600LT Spider reaches US market

The US is McLaren's biggest market in the world. And is now ready to receive a very limited McLaren. While all examples of the limited volume McLaren 600LT Coupé have been allocated, customers wanting the opportunity to own one of the brand’s signature LT model still have the opportunity to place an order for a 600LT Spider.





The newest Sports Series convertible, which combines the acclaimed track-honed dynamic experience of a 600LT with the added exhilaration of open-air driving, is arriving now to North American retailers.





Unveiled in January, the open-top 600LT has almost indistinguishable performance to the acclaimed Coupé, thanks to McLaren’s carbon fibre Monocell II chassis.





The three-piece, retractable hardtop can be operated at speeds up to 25mph, with the simple push of a button.





Featuring a 3.8-liter V8 engine that produces 592bhp and 457lb ft of torque, the 600LT Spider’s 0-60mph acceleration is a blistering 2.8 seconds. Performance is further enhanced by both the lightweight carbon fibre bodywork that creates the Longtail silhouette and the fixed rear wing, which generates 220.5lbs of downforce at 155mph. Ultra-precise, track-focused handling is supported by a forged aluminum double-wishbone suspension system with recalibrated dampers, firmer engine mounts and a lightweight braking system.





The 600LT Spider is fitted with bespoke, track-focused Pirelli P- Zero Trofeo R tires and the driving experience is further enhanced with quicker steering and sharpened responses from throttle and brake pedals.





Like the Coupe, the 600LT Spider has limited availability, and is available to order now from McLaren retailers.













Tags: mclaren, mclaren 600lt, mclaren special edition, mclaren 600lt spider, mclaren spider

Posted in McLaren, New Vehicles