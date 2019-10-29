McLaren 600LT by MSO delivered in Comet Fade
29 October 2019 16:34:44
McLaren Special Operations is working hard to deliver special cars for its special clients. The most recent creation of the MSO division has been delivered through McLaren Toronto. Commissioned by a long-time customer of the retailer, the exterior and interior finishes of the 600LT are inspired by the brightness and speed of a comet – an icy, small solar system body that produces a visually distinctive signature, fading from bright to dark.
In a multi-step process that took MSO technicians 120 hours to complete, MSO applied bespoke “Comet Fade” paint to both the exterior of the car and to several interior pieces. The MSO Bespoke Exterior Body Paint - Coriolis Blend – is made featuring MSO Bespoke Cerulean Blue, which fades into MSO Defined Burton Blue, which then fades into MSO Bespoke Atlantic Blue.
The artistic flair of the 600LT’s custom paint is contrasted with technical elements, including an MSO Bespoke Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, and three different Carbon Fibre Upgrade packs, which fit carbon fibre on the front splitter, side skirts, rear bumper, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, rear wing, service cover hatch, door mirror casings, and extended side intakes. Unsprung weight is further reduced with 10-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Wheels finished in Gloss Black, contrasted with Polished Carbon Ceramic Brake Calipers.
Further technical additions include the MSO Clubsport Pack, which features Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade, MSO Defined LT Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof and Cantrails, MSO Defined Gloss Visual Carbone Fibre Front Fender Louvres and Titanium Wheel Bolts. The interior is rounded out with the MSO Bespoke Coriolis blend applied to the Speaker Surround, while MSO Bespoke Cerulean Blue is applied to the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel, interior switch gear. MSO Bespoke Cerulean Blue is also featured as a contrast stich to the Carbon Black Alcantara interior.
Featuring a 3.8-liter V8 engine that produces 592bhp and 457lb ft of torque, the 600LT Spider’s 0-60mph acceleration is a blistering 2.8 seconds. Performance is further enhanced by both the lightweight carbon fibre bodywork that creates the Longtail silhouette and the fixed rear wing, which generates 220.5lbs of downforce at 155mph.
