Toyota Gazoo Racing has to confirm its performance in competitions. Toyota confirmed today that it will start the sales of GR Supra GT4, a race car for customer teams, starting March 2020 in Europe. The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s first-ever global model released earlier this year – and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport.

A three-liter inline six-cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW*3?430hp?with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovic exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.

The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg*3 (2,976 lbs.). Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.

The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake calliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.

The interior will feature a carbon fibre instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.