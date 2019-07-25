Mazda3 Skyactiv-X UK pricing announced

The new generation Mazda3 was launched months ago, but clients were expecting a powerful engine. And Mazda now offers something more.





Arriving in October, Mazda3s fitted with this engine will start from £23,555 with combined economy of up to 52.3 mpg, while at the same time the new Mazda3 saloon will make its UK debut powered by the 180ps Skyactiv-X engine and the 116ps Skyactiv-D diesel engine.

Featuring Mazda’s unique Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) technology, Skyactiv-X is the world’s first production petrol engine to exploit the benefits of compression ignition. Providing drivers with the free-revving performance of a petrol engine with the superior response of a diesel, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder 180ps Skyactiv-X engine features the highest compression ratio for a production petrol engine in the world, while its lean burn capabilities ensure outstanding fuel economy and low emissions.

The entry point to the Skyactiv-X line up, the £23,555 manual All-New Mazda3 Sport hatch emits 100g/km, while the identically priced Sport saloon emits just 96g/km. Across both body styles the Skyactiv-X powered Mazda3 is offered in Sport, Sport Lux, GT Sport and GT Sport Tech trim levels, with a choice of automatic or manual transmission available on all models.

Like the rest of the range, Skyactiv-X hatch and saloon models are specified with a level of standard equipment never seen before on a Mazda in this sector: the All-New Mazda3 features high-end technology such as a windscreen projecting colour head-up display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and LED headlights across the range. Every model in the line-up also features navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and an advanced eight speaker audio system.

Even the Sport trim entry point to the Skyactiv-X range has a cabin enhanced with chrome detailing, a frameless rear view mirror and rear privacy glass, while Sport Lux models feature a reversing camera, smart keyless entry and heated front seats. GT Sport sees the introduction of black leather seats with power adjustment, a heated steering wheel and Bose audio, while the range-topping GT Sport Tech features a suite of additional active safety equipment, including a 360o camera and Driver Monitoring System with interior camera.





Like the Skyactiv-G petrol engine, Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine is matched to the Mazda M Hybrid 24V mild-hybrid system that recycles recovered kinetic energy. A belt-driven integrated starter generator (ISG) converts the energy in the 600kJ lithium-ion battery, while the DC-DC converter supplies it to the cars electrical equipment.













