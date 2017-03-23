Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant

Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is also scheduled to receive the crossover this year, so production has to grow to meet the demands.





Mazda announced that, starting from November, it will produce the all-new Mazda CX-5 crossover SUV at Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture in addition to the Hiroshima Plant where it is currently produced. The move will help the automaker respond quickly to growing demand for SUVs globally.





Mazda aims to create a production system that can respond flexibly to changes in demand for crossover vehicles as it works to meet its global sales goal of 1.65 million units.





In December last year the company began producing the Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover SUV at Hofu plant in addition to Hiroshima Plant.





Launched domestically in February, the all-new CX-5 is already proving popular. In approximately one month sales reached 16,639 units, about seven times the monthly target.









