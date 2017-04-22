Home » News » Mazda » Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster

Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster

22 April 2017 12:14:52

Mazda MX-5 is the most beloved roaster in the world. The new generation is offered with a 1.5 liter engine rated at 130 horsepower or with a 2.0 unit that can deliver 160 horsepower.
 
But the guys from BBR said this is not enough for our roadster. As a result, they have put a new twin-scroll turbocharger to the 2.0 liter unit and managed to deliver 248 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. 

Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster
Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster Photos
We are talking about 90 HP and 120 NM more than the base model. As a result, the not to 100 km/h sprint is done in 5.0 seconds which is 2.3 seconds faster than the standard version. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. 

The price asked for this package is just 6,396 USD. If you are going to do this by yourself, BBR will sell you the package for 5,628 UDF. The kit is available for both UK as well as US buyers.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Mazda, Custom Cars

Source: BBR

Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster Photos (3 photos)
  • Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster
  • Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster
  • Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi Q4 RS will have at least 400 HP. 2019 is the release year

    Audi Q4 RS will have at least 400 HP. 2019 is the release year

  2. Seven people kissed an Optima for 50 hours. Only one has win it!

    Seven people kissed an Optima for 50 hours. Only one has win it!

  3. BMW M4 CS will be built in just 3.000 units

    BMW M4 CS will be built in just 3.000 units

  4.  
  5. 2017 Volkswagen Polo GTI will have a 2.0 TSI engine

    2017 Volkswagen Polo GTI will have a 2.0 TSI engine

  6. 2018 Lexus NX facelift - Official pictures and details

    2018 Lexus NX facelift - Official pictures and details

  7. Ford could use bamboo in their cars

    Ford could use bamboo in their cars

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 2001 Mazda MX-5 MPS Concept

    Engine: BP-VE Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  3. 2004 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 225.07 nm / 166 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 2006 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1993 Mazda MX-6 2.0i-16v

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 85 kw / 114 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 173 nm / 127.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

BMW enjoys record sales in 2017BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com