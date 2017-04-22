Mazda MX-5 modified by BBR has 248 HP of pure roadster
22 April 2017 12:14:52
Mazda MX-5 is the most beloved roaster in the world. The new generation is offered with a 1.5 liter engine rated at 130 horsepower or with a 2.0 unit that can deliver 160 horsepower.
But the guys from BBR said this is not enough for our roadster. As a result, they have put a new twin-scroll turbocharger to the 2.0 liter unit and managed to deliver 248 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque.
We are talking about 90 HP and 120 NM more than the base model. As a result, the not to 100 km/h sprint is done in 5.0 seconds which is 2.3 seconds faster than the standard version. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.
The price asked for this package is just 6,396 USD. If you are going to do this by yourself, BBR will sell you the package for 5,628 UDF. The kit is available for both UK as well as US buyers.
