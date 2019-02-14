Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition already sold out in US

Just launched on the US market, the popular Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary edition is already filling up the order book.





Immediately following the global reveal at the Chicago Auto Show, a website for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary was flooded with reservations for the celebratory vehicle.

Within one-hour Mazda fans had reserved half of the U.S. allotment of 500, with 100 of those units secured in less than 15 minutes. Within four hours, all 500 of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary allocated for the U.S. were claimed, and a waitlist for the vehicle continues to grow.

Mazda plans to premiere the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary in Europe at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 5, 2019. In total, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary will be sold in 40 markets globally. Individual markets will disclose more information closer to their on-sale dates.

Mazda has a history for recognizing MX-5 Miata milestones over the past 30 years.

In January 1999, Mazda sold 7,500 “10th Anniversary Edition” vehicles in the globally common specifications to Japan, North America, Europe and Australia. In 2015, Mazda sold out 100 of the 2015 MX-5 Miata “25th Anniversary Edition” models within 10 minutes.









Tags: mazda mx-5 miata 30th anniversary edition, mazda, mazda mx-5, mazda mx-5 miata, mazda mx-5 special edition

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles