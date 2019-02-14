Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition already sold out in US
14 February 2019 09:48:57
Just launched on the US market, the popular Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary edition is already filling up the order book.
Immediately following the global reveal at the Chicago Auto Show, a website for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary was flooded with reservations for the celebratory vehicle.
Within one-hour Mazda fans had reserved half of the U.S. allotment of 500, with 100 of those units secured in less than 15 minutes. Within four hours, all 500 of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary allocated for the U.S. were claimed, and a waitlist for the vehicle continues to grow.
Mazda plans to premiere the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary in Europe at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 5, 2019. In total, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary will be sold in 40 markets globally. Individual markets will disclose more information closer to their on-sale dates.
Mazda has a history for recognizing MX-5 Miata milestones over the past 30 years.
In January 1999, Mazda sold 7,500 “10th Anniversary Edition” vehicles in the globally common specifications to Japan, North America, Europe and Australia. In 2015, Mazda sold out 100 of the 2015 MX-5 Miata “25th Anniversary Edition” models within 10 minutes.
2006 Mazda MX-5 MiataEngine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Mazdaspeed MX-5 MiataEngine: Cast Iron Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 225.07 nm / 166 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Mazdaspeed MX-5 MiataEngine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 Mazda MX-5 MPS ConceptEngine: BP-VE Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
2003 Mazda Kusabi ConceptEngine: MZ-CD Diesel Inline-4, Power: 80 kw / 107.3 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 240 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm
