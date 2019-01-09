Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition launched
9 January 2019 15:57:24
Mazda will use this year Chicago Motor Show to be closer to its US clients. Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that the Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition will have its world premiere at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
The Mazda MX-5 made its debut at the Chicago Motor Show in 1989 and to celebrate its 30th anniversary a special edition has been created in appreciation of the customers all over the world who have supported the success of the model over the last three decades.
As the most popular roadster in history, with over 1 million units sold worldwide to date including more than 350,000 in Europe, the MX-5 has become a symbol of Mazda’s car-making.
The 30th anniversary special edition is the latest in a growing collection of unique MX-5 versions created over the years.
