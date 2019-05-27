Home » News » Mazda » Mazda CX-3 GT Sport NAV+ added to UK range

Mazda CX-3 GT Sport NAV+ added to UK range

27 May 2019 17:34:46

To keep the current CX-3 SUV attractive to clients in the small SUV segment, Mazda is offering the GT Sport Nav+ starting this summer. On sale from the 1st June, and limited to just 500 cars, the GT Sport Nav+ features unique styling and extra value.

Based on the range topping Sport Nav+, the GT Sport Nav+ is offered exclusively with the 2.0-litre 121ps Skyactiv-G engine matched to two-wheel drive with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. With a choice of free-of-charge Jet Black Mica, Ceramic Metallic or Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint, the GT Sport Nav+ is marked out by unique matt silver trim garnish on the lower sections of the front and rear bumpers, plus bright silver door mirror covers.
Inside, Red Nappa leather seats with white inserts combine with white soft touch door panel and dashboard inserts to give the cabin a stand out look, while the leather driver’s seat features power adjustment with a memory function.

Priced at £24,095 for the manual and £25,095 for the automatic, the GT Sport Nav+ Mazda CX-3 arrives in dealerships from the 1st June 2019.



