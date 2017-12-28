Matthew McConaughey stars in new Lincoln Navigator commercial
28 December 2017 15:44:48
There are many brands who look to attract more customers and to raise awareness with the help of some TV stars, sport figures or actors. Lincoln is now using the famous Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey to promote one of its most iconic models.
The initial campaign spot for the all-new Lincoln Navigator, featuring longtime Lincoln collaborator Matthew McConaughey was already released.
“Perfect Rhythm,” the first of two spots starring McConaughey and the 2018 Navigator, combines dramatic visuals and eclectic music to drive home the message that the all-new Navigator is a powerful, capable vehicle that elevates travel to a new level of comfort and style.
The piece was shot in the Pacific Northwest by noted cinematographer Wally Pfister, who also filmed the “That’s Continental” campaign, and produced by Hudson Rouge. It opens with a distant shot of the Navigator driven by McConaughey, who pulls up to a railroad crossing and stops – although no train is in sight.
He soon becomes both the conductor and lead musician of an impromptu concert.
