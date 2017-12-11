Maserati Winter Tour kicks off
11 December 2017 16:20:59
It has become a custom for Maserati to tour the most important winter resorts every year, with a bucnh of its most devoted and wealthy clients.
Courmayeur, Ortisei, St Moritz, Gstaad, Crans-Montana Saalfelden and Baqueira are just some of the winter resorts that will take part in the Maserati Winter Tour during the 2017/18 winter season.
Italy saw the official start of the winter season with the spectacular Welcome Winter event, organized by Courmayeur Mont Blanc in collaboration with Maserati.
At the same time in Ortisei, opposite the Ladinia Hotel, in Viale Rezia, the Maserati Winter Lounge opened with the Maserati Levante on display, taking pride of place inside the sophisticated and elegant structure.
The Maserati Winter Tour also began in Baqueira (Spain) in the Pyrenees and will reach St Moritz, Switzerland on January 25th for the St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup.
The renewed Ghibli, together with the flagship Quattroporte and the SUV Levante, all now available with GranLusso and GranSport trims, can be driven on demanding mountain roads during the winter season, in total safety thanks to the experience of professional drivers from the Maserati Master GT Driving Academy.
