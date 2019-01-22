Maserati Levante is available in a special edition called Vulcano
Maserati is trying to find out some new methods to sell more cars a year. In order to do that, the Italian car manufacturer is releasing some special editions of the cars already seen on the market.
One of them is the SUV Levante which starting today is available in a new Vulcano edition. The car will be available only in Europe and Asia and it will be sold in just 150 units.
The new Maserati Levante Vulcano comes with a Grigio Lava matte dark gray exterior paint and with the accessories found on the Nerissimo Pack. We are speaking about tinted taillights, dark chrome trim, black window surrounds, body-color door handles.
Last, but not least is a new set of 21 inch wheels which covers the special Brembo brakes.
Inside the cabin, customers of the new Maserati Levante Vulcano will get a Maserati trident embroidered on the headrest, red upholstery with black stitching and some black accents. The special edition also comes with some glossy carbon fiber trim throughout the cabin. A chrome Vulcano badge is also put in the interior.
Under the hood, the special edition will come either with the 3.0 liter V6 engine rated at 345 HP or with the more powerfull version of the same engine that can deliver 424 HP.
