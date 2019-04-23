Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE created for Ray Allen
23 April 2019 04:28:31
|Tweet
Maserati is also doing some customisation work for some of its most important clients or ambassadors. The most recent example is a Levante GTS, created for Ray Allen.
The Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE is sure to be the star of the 2019 New York International Auto Show. This latest creation of Maserati’s ONE OF ONE customisation programme is entirely personalised for the two-time NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
The Maserati Centro Stile worked alongside Ray to configure his vehicle in a process of shared creation based on a broad concept to capture his love for Miami. In this unique project, Ray spoke about himself, his victories and his personal history, and created a special bond with the Italian based design team that translated Ray’s vision into a truly unique, personally customised Maserati Levante GTS SUV.
This special Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE features “Blu Astro” tri-coat exterior paint, inspired by the astral blue colour of the galaxy, but also the colours of the magical city of Miami. Thanks to the matte finish, the overall chromatic effect is luminous and vibrant, but also metallic and anodized, giving the car a sportier and more technical look, also conveyed by carbon fibre exterior details on the side mirror covers and door handles.
The dark chrome finish details (air vent covers, grille, number plate holder, exhaust tips, the Maserati and Levante badges and the trident badge on the rear pillar) contrast with the matte “Blu Astro” paint and give the exterior an intriguing, nocturnal look. The 22-inch diamond rims feature a deep dark chrome tint, while the brake callipers are finished to match in the same matte “Blu Astro” exterior colour, for an even sportier appearance.
The colours chosen for the interior are also very particular: the instrument panel, centre console, door panels and seats were inspired by a casual and timeless material: blue denim. The central insert of the seat is embroidered with multiple elements, giving more personality and three-dimensionality to the Sport seat but without losing the excellent ventilation of Maserati seats. The leather used for the interiors, in a special denim blue colour, is aniline-dyed with vegetable tanning, a particular leather-working process that results in an exclusive and unique product. This leather stands out for its fine and extremely natural quality, and its colour shades create a unique appearance that changes over time, just like fine stone-washed denim, thus acquiring even more personality and character.
The interior trims (centre console, dashboard insert, and door panel inserts) are characterised by carbon fibre with blue thread woven into the structure, evoking the colours of Miami, the cityscape and the ocean, and giving a tactile and technical effect thanks to the 3D surface finish. This unique material is currently not present on any vehicles in the Maserati line-up.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Maserati MC12 CompetizioneEngine: V12, Power: 462.3 kw / 620 bhpN/A
2008 Maserati Quattroporte Collezione CentoEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2000 Maserati Quattroporte VI 3200 EvoluzioneEngine: BiTurbo V8, Power: 249.8 kw / 335.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2004 Maserati Coupe Trofeo LightEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 320.7 kw / 430 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 460 nm / 339.3 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...