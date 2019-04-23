Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE created for Ray Allen

Maserati is also doing some customisation work for some of its most important clients or ambassadors. The most recent example is a Levante GTS, created for Ray Allen.





The Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE is sure to be the star of the 2019 New York International Auto Show. This latest creation of Maserati’s ONE OF ONE customisation programme is entirely personalised for the two-time NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.





The Maserati Centro Stile worked alongside Ray to configure his vehicle in a process of shared creation based on a broad concept to capture his love for Miami. In this unique project, Ray spoke about himself, his victories and his personal history, and created a special bond with the Italian based design team that translated Ray’s vision into a truly unique, personally customised Maserati Levante GTS SUV.





This special Maserati Levante GTS ONE OF ONE features “Blu Astro” tri-coat exterior paint, inspired by the astral blue colour of the galaxy, but also the colours of the magical city of Miami. Thanks to the matte finish, the overall chromatic effect is luminous and vibrant, but also metallic and anodized, giving the car a sportier and more technical look, also conveyed by carbon fibre exterior details on the side mirror covers and door handles.





The dark chrome finish details (air vent covers, grille, number plate holder, exhaust tips, the Maserati and Levante badges and the trident badge on the rear pillar) contrast with the matte “Blu Astro” paint and give the exterior an intriguing, nocturnal look. The 22-inch diamond rims feature a deep dark chrome tint, while the brake callipers are finished to match in the same matte “Blu Astro” exterior colour, for an even sportier appearance.





The colours chosen for the interior are also very particular: the instrument panel, centre console, door panels and seats were inspired by a casual and timeless material: blue denim. The central insert of the seat is embroidered with multiple elements, giving more personality and three-dimensionality to the Sport seat but without losing the excellent ventilation of Maserati seats. The leather used for the interiors, in a special denim blue colour, is aniline-dyed with vegetable tanning, a particular leather-working process that results in an exclusive and unique product. This leather stands out for its fine and extremely natural quality, and its colour shades create a unique appearance that changes over time, just like fine stone-washed denim, thus acquiring even more personality and character.





The interior trims (centre console, dashboard insert, and door panel inserts) are characterised by carbon fibre with blue thread woven into the structure, evoking the colours of Miami, the cityscape and the ocean, and giving a tactile and technical effect thanks to the 3D surface finish. This unique material is currently not present on any vehicles in the Maserati line-up.













