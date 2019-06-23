Maserati Levante GTS available to order in UK

There are two premieres in the Maserati range. Announced earlier this year for the European market at the Geneva Motor Show, the Levante Trofeo is complemented by the Levante GTS, which was also shown earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show.





The distinctive design of the Maserati Levante GTS shows the Italian marque’s balance of performance grand tourer and luxury. Sharing the same 3.8 litre V8 Twin Turbo petrol engine, and developing 530 HP, the GTS also features an elegant exterior restyling focused on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper, giving the Levante GTS an even more aggressive and head turning presence.





The Levante V8 range is officially on sale in the UK from today with the Levante Trofeo available to view at Maserati dealerships during the UK tour starting on the 19th June 2019. Pricing starts at £104,900 for the GTS, £124,900 for the Trofeo and £159,900 for the Trofeo Launch Edition.









maserati, maserati levante gts, maserati levante v8

