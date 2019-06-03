Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser
3 June 2019 15:14:21
Ok, ok, we all know that car manufacturers are running to deliver new electric models, but this is a very surprising news. The British car manufacturer Lotus has decided to publish a teaser video with the upcoming Type 130.
Yes, they are developing a new model, but not any type a model: an electric one. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will be showcased on July 16 and it will be a pure electric hypercar.
Acording to the same sources, Lotus will deliver only 130 units and it was describesd as the “most dynamically accomplished road car”. And this is a bold statement from a company who did not deliver a really new model since the 2000's.
