Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser

Ok, ok, we all know that car manufacturers are running to deliver new electric models, but this is a very surprising news. The British car manufacturer Lotus has decided to publish a teaser video with the upcoming Type 130.





Yes, they are developing a new model, but not any type a model: an electric one. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will be showcased on July 16 and it will be a pure electric hypercar.





Acording to the same sources, Lotus will deliver only 130 units and it was describesd as the “most dynamically accomplished road car”. And this is a bold statement from a company who did not deliver a really new model since the 2000's.

Tags: electric car, lotus, lotus electric hypercar, lotus type 130

