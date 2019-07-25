Lotus Evija was officially unveiled
25 July 2019 17:43:25
After a lot of promises a few years ago, Lotus is finally unveiling a true supercar. In fact, it is the world’s first all-electric British hypercar, and was unveiled at an exclusive event in London.
With a target output of 2000 PS, it is the world’s most powerful series production road car. It has been designed and engineered in the UK, and will be produced at Hethel, UK, the home of Lotus since 1966. A maximum of 130 will be built.
The Evija is the first Lotus road car to feature a one-piece carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The cabin, from the fully adjustable race-style seats to the multi-function steering wheel, is the very pinnacle of motorsport-inspired road car design and technology.
Like all Lotus cars throughout the brand’s storied 71-year history, the Evija has been precision-engineered to deliver an outstanding driving experience both on the road and track.
At the heart of the Evija is an ultra-advanced all-electric powertrain. It has been developed by technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering, famed for success in motorsport, from Formula One to electrifying the first four seasons of Formula E. The battery pack is mid-mounted immediately behind the two seats and supplies energy directly to four powerful e-motors. This highly efficient system is the lightest, most energy dense, electric power package ever fitted to a road car. With a target weight of just 1,680 kg, it will be the lightest pure electric hypercar ever to go into series production.
Engineered for precise and sustained performance, the Evija has five driving modes – Range, City, Tour, Sport and Track. It can race from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in under three seconds and accelerate to a top speed of more than 200 mph (0-320 km/h).
The Evija is priced from £1.7m plus duties and taxes. A £250,000 deposit secures a production slot.
