Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood

Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British EV hypercar will be called the Lotus EVIJA. It marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the history of the iconic British sports car brand. As the first major Lotus model launch under the stewardship of Geely – the world’s fastest growing automotive group – its significance cannot be overstated.





Pronounced ‘ev-eye-a’ it means ‘the first in existence’ or ‘the living one’. It is highly appropriate; Lotus has an unquestionable reputation for its pioneering approach in both automotive and motorsport. The Evija – as the first all-electric hypercar from a British car maker – continues that story of innovation.





Sports car fans attending this weekend’s Festival are invited to visit the Lotus stand – on the main grid – for an exclusive glimpse of the Evija. Hidden from general sight, visitors can join a dramatic ‘light show’ experience that reveals new details and provides the best hints yet of its exterior design.





The Lotus Evija will be unveiled in full in London later this month. Since its existence was confirmed at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April, the car has been known only by its Lotus Type number – Type 130. In May Lotus confirmed a maximum of 130 examples will be built at its factory in Hethel, Norfolk, in tribute to its Type number.





One historic car is expected to be a real crowd-pleaser. It’s the almost mythical Type 25/R6 Formula One racer, which is the actual car in which legend Jim Clark set the best ever time of 1:20.4 for a lap of the Goodwood circuit. This 1965 record has never been and never will be bettered due to changes in the original configuration of the circuit.













